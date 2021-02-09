Tooele man shoots hole through apartment floor

On Jan. 31, police were dispatched to 147 W. 600 N in Tooele City in reference to “shots fired,” according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele County Jail.

Dispatch was notified that a male and female were arguing and the person that called reported hearing a gun go off from the apartment above them.

Upon arrival, police said they did not locate any evidence of a gun being fired.

The next day, Tooele City officers were called back to an apartment below the apartment they were called to previously. A bullet hole was located in the ceiling of this apartment and a bullet was found lodged in the floor. Officers removed a bullet from the floor, according to the probable cause statement.

Police spoke with the person who reported the arguing and gunshot. He said he had heard his neighbors arguing and a male talk about a gun.

The man who reported the incident said he was scared for his family’s safety, so he moved his children under their beds. As he walked into his family room, the man said a gunshot went off, hitting just a few feet from where he was standing, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers contacted the occupants of the apartment above where the gunshot went off. The occupants have been identified as Daniel Provencio and his wife, according to the probable cause statement.

Provencio said that he was drunk during the time of their arguing and had gone to a closet and retrieved a rifle. Provencio’s wife threatened to leave, because it was “getting too crazy” and Provencio was threatening to shoot himself, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers observed that the hole in the floor of Provencio’s house had been covered up with putty.

Provencio’s wife told officers that he had moved his AR-15 to the couple’s vehicle.

One gun magazine was located that had several .223 bullets in it, according to the statement.

Provencio was taken down to the Tooele City Police Department and interviewed.

Provencio admitted to accidentally firing the AR-15. He also admitted to being intoxicated and said he was arguing with his wife, after which he retrieved his rifle out of the closet and was thinking of shooting himself. Provencio said he was walking with the rifle when he accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting it through the floor and through his neighbor’s ceiling, according to the probable cause statement.

Provencio was booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of reckless endangerment and illegal shooting.