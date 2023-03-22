Tooele man shoots toddler grandchild

A Tooele man shot his 2-year-old grandson on Sunday, March 19.

Kurt Mora, 58, was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on six charges including felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; purchase, transmission, possession, or use of a firearm, also a third-degree felony; carrying a dangerous weapon intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, also class B misdemeanor; weapon discharge, a class B misdemeanor, and paraphernalia possession, also a class B misdemeanor.

Tooele City police were dispatched to an address on Sunset Avenue in Tooele on a report of a witness saying their neighbor had shot his grandson on March 19, according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

When police arrived at the residence, they spoke with another witness who said that they handed Mora their firearm to look at and as Mora took possession of the gun, it went off hitting a 2-year-old.

When police spoke with Mora, he confirmed the story and admitted that he was a convicted felon, according to the probable cause statement.

Mora and his wife also admitted to having firearms in their home when Mora knew he was a restricted person, according to the statement.

Another witness stated that Mora may have also been intoxicated during the incident.

“I could smell the odor of alcohol on Kurt Mora’s breath,” the arresting officer wrote confirming the witness’ statement.

A search warrant was submitted and granted for two vials of Mora’s blood and another warrant was approved to search Mora’s home.

While searching the home, officers found five firearms with ammunition set around the house in dresser drawers and closets. They found over a dozen individual zip-lock bags for distributing marijuana, a powdery, white substance, and magic mushrooms, along with a capsule-making machine.

Police also found a scale with bags of marijuana and THC wax, along with large amounts of marijuana paraphernalia and THC vape pens.

The condition of the boy who was shot is unknown.