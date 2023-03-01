Tooele man shot in leg after year-long feud

A Tooele man was arrested on Feb. 24 after he shot another man in the leg and fled as a result of a year-long feud.

24-year-old Brandon Martinez was booked into the Tooele County Jail. He is facing a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault after the incident. Police said he may also face other charges as the investigation continues.

Tooele County Dispatch received a call of a shooting that had occurred at White’s Trailer Park, located at 1120 W. Utah Avenue, around 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 24, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer with the Tooele City Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old male who had been shot in the leg. An ambulance was called and the man was rushed to the hospital.

When police interviewed the victim and another witness, they both told police the victim and Martinez had been in a feud for over a year, Bentley said.

They told police that Martinez had come into the residence without knocking or asking in an “attempt to settle their differences.”

Martinez and the victim ended up leaving the residence and went to another trailer belonging to a mutual friend. While there, the victim and Martinez argued while another friend attempted to stop the argument, according to Bentley. Then, Martinez fired a shot into the victim’s leg with a 9-millimeter handgun.

After shooting the victim, Martinez left the scene and police were called. When police arrived, Martinez was nowhere to be found.

Tooele City Police called Grantsville Police, the Utah Highway Patrol, and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office to help them locate Martinez. Around 15 officers responded to help.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, Martinez was located at his father’s residence and arrested. Police also recovered the firearm used to shoot the victim.

When interviewed, Martinez said he felt threatened by how upset the victim was and by his size, according to Bentley.

Martinez told police he aimed at the victim’s leg, shot, and ran.

Although doctors aren’t 100% sure, the victim will most likely make a full recovery, Bentley said. Bentley wants to thank all of the officers who worked hard to help locate Martinez.