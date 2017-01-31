Tooele man still missing after missing job interview last week

The family of a missing Tooele man is looking to the community for any sightings or information that could lead to his safe return.

Johnathan Doerr, 19, was reported missing after he did not arrive at a job interview last Thursday morning and his family has not heard from him. The Tooele City Police Department is investigating Doerr’s care but he is not considered endangered, according to Tooele City Police Cpl. Tanya Turnbow.

Doerr’s mother, Betsy Brown, said her son had an interview with Energy Solutions in Clive at 10 a.m. last Thursday. When he didn’t contact Brown or his girlfriend a few hours later, Brown said she became worried.

Doerr’s brother scoured the area between their home and Energy Solutions but he was not found, Brown said.

“He hadn’t shown up by 6 o’clock, I knew something was definitely not right,” she said.

When Brown phoned Energy Solutions, they told her Doerr had canceled his interview but the phone call came from a cell phone that he did not own.

Brown said there have been leads and tips about Doerr everywhere from Tooele to a homeless shelter in Salt Lake. Turnbow said there has not been a sighting of Doerr and all leads and tips have been investigated by Tooele City police.

There was no reason for Doerr to go missing on his own accord, as he is only days away from being a father for the first time, Brown said.

“He was so excited to be a new dad,” she said. “There are people depending on his safe return.”

Doerr was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans, cowboy boots and a gray Fox baseball hat. He was driving a silver 1997 Honda Accord, with the license plate W26 2NZ.

Turnbow said that it is not illegal for someone to go missing and police can’t detain a missing person or make them return home. Typically, once police locate an adult who is reported missing, they will be informed their family is looking for them and they should contact them.

It is not required to wait 24 hours to notify police that a person may be missing or endangered, Turnbow said.

Anyone with leads or information that may lead to finding Doerr should contact the Tooele City Police Department at 435-882-5600 with the case remaining an active investigation.