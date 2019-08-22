Tooele man takes plea deal in aggravated assault case

A Tooele man who allegedly threatened a family with a metal bat and used racial slurs pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Roland Elvis Hicks, 43, was charged with three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of intoxication. At Tuesday’s court hearing, Hicks pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault, with the misdemeanor intoxication count dismissed.

Hicks was ordered released from the Tooele County Detention Center at his hearing on Tuesday, provided he report to Adult Probation and Parole within 24 hours and get a substance abuse assessment and start treatment within 48 hours.

The case is set for sentencing on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates.

The charges against Hicks stem from an Aug. 1 incident in which the victim flagged down an officer in the area of 780 N. 100 West, Tooele, at 9:52 p.m., claiming a man had threatened him and his family with a bat, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officer observed a man, later identified as Hicks, standing with a metal bat in his hands.

The officer observed Hicks walking away and “heard the distinct sound” of a bat hitting the street, the statement said. After the officer observed Hicks throw the bat under a parked vehicle on 100 West, Hicks continued to walk north away from the area before stopping at the command of police.

When the officer made contact with Hicks, they observed he smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his speech and had a glossy appearance in his eyes, according to the probable cause statement. Hicks later told officers he had drank four malt liquor beverages.

The male victim said he didn’t know who Hicks was, and Hicks had approached them yelling and saying he would fight them, the statement said. He said Hicks referred to them with a racial slur and continued yelling at the family.

The two female victims, an adult and a juvenile, said Hicks kept hitting things with the bat and yelling at the group, according to the statement.

Hicks was placed under arrest at 10:13 p.m. and transported to the county jail, where he recorded a .161 blood alcohol content on a portable breath test.