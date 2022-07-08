Tooele man with dementia missing

UPDATE: Mr. Blue was located Friday evening by the Heber City Police Derpartment.

A silver alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 91-year-old missing Tooele man with severe dementia.

Clayton Blue left his residence in Tooele County Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. in a silver 2018 Toyota Yaris, displaying Utah license plate 9V3JR, according to a Facebook post by the Tooele City Police.

Blue currently has a wound to the back of his head and may be traveling towards Bozeman Montana.

Blue was last seen wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information concerning the location of Blue should call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 and select option one.