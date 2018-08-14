Tooele man, woman charged with burglary, use of stolen credit card

A pair of Tooele residents are facing criminal charges after they allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase $900 worth of items at Walmart.

Justin Sherman, 27, and Shelly McGinnis, 43, are both charged with second-degree felony burglary, misdemeanor unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a residence on 100 West on a report of a residential burglary on July 27, according to a probable cause statement. The residents of the home told police that three credit cards, several gift cards and other items had been stolen while they were away for about three hours.

While officers were at the residence, the victims were notified by their bank of a large purchase at the Tooele Walmart, the statement said. One of the victims verified with the bank that they had not made the purchases or given permission for anyone to do so.

Video surveillance footage from Walmart of the transaction using the stolen credit card was obtained by police, the statement said. The footage showed a man with multiple tattoos and blond hair in a ponytail, as well as a woman with dark hair. The pair had a small brown dog with them and left the Walmart in a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a white enclosed trailer.

On July 30, two people matching the description from the surveillance video were observed at Mountain West Medical Center, according to the probable cause statement. A Chevy Tahoe with a white trailer were also located at the same time.

The woman, identified as McGinnis, did not answer any questions during an interview with police, the statement said. When she left the interview room, McGinnis yelled to the male, identified as Sherman, that she didn’t tell police where they got the credit cards.

Sherman told police he was at Walmart on July 27 and he had received the credit cards from a man he met at Walmart that day, the statement said. He said he traded a bottle of prescription pills for the credit card.

Sherman and McGinnis appeared in 3rd District Court Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. Both were assigned $10,000 bail and appointed a public defender.

Sherman and McGinnis are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. for a scheduling conference before Bates.