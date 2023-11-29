After providing over 150 families with a Thanksgiving meal, James Hunter is collecting monetary and food donations to put together around 150 food boxes for families in need this Christmas.

To feed 150 families, Hunter’s goal is $3,000 in monetary donations or product. So far, he has collected about $2,000 and only needs $1,000 in monetary donations or product to put together the Christmas dinner boxes.

The dinner boxes consist of five pounds of potatoes, two boxes of scalloped or au gratin potatoes, two boxes of macaroni and cheese, two brown gravy mix packets, four 3 oz or two 6 oz Jello boxes, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, two cans of black olives, one Brown and Serve roll package, two brownie mix boxes, two boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix, one tub of whipped topping, one box of candy canes, one box of chocolate cherries or bag of candy, one four pound boneless ham, and one dozen eggs.

Those interested in donating may drop off food or monetary donations at 331 Joshua Drive in Tooele after 12:30 p.m. each day. Those who have questions may call Hunter at 801-651-6223.

Monetary donations can also be made on Venmo @James-Hunter135.

“It’s hard with the price of food,” Hunter said. “There are a lot of people who are struggling. If you could donate even $10, it would help someone who would go without otherwise.”

Prior to dropping off food, please view status updates in Hunter’s Facebook group: “Community Food Drive with James Hunter,” or give him a call at the number listed above as the status of monetary or product donations needed changes frequently.

Each year Hunter posts in local community Facebook pages, as well as in his own Facebook group asking for donations for the boxes and nominations for those in need who could use help with a Christmas dinner.

To nominate someone in need, please visit Hunter’s Facebook group and send him a direct message or contact him at the phone number above with the individual’s name, phone number, and address for drop-off. Meals will be delivered the week before Christmas.

Hunter began collecting food to provide Tooele County families with Thanksgiving meals in 2019. The first year he collected enough food to feed 35 families. This year he provided 155 families with a Thanksgiving food box. In 2020 he started the Christmas meal program and provided 130 families with a box.

If more food than can be used is collected, it is taken to the Tooele Food Bank. All excess monetary donations received will be saved for next year’s Thanksgiving food boxes.

Hunter wants to thank everyone who has donated.