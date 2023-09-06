Hollie Weyland named a Ray Kroc Award recipient, top 1% of all McDonald’s managers worldwide ♦

Hollie Weyland, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 970 North Main, in Tooele City has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant managers globally.

Named in honor of the McDonald’s Corporation founder, Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers—those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.

Weyland was one of 395 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to McDonald’s worldwide convention in Barcelona, Spain.

Weyland was presented with her award at a surprise celebration on Thursday, August 31 by Chris Sparrer Baer, owner/operator of the Tooele McDonald’s. Weyland was joined by her co-workers, family, friends and community leaders.

Weyland has been working for McDonald’s for over 20 years. She started working as a McDonald’s crew member as a 16-year-old in Chicago. After some time away, this mother of four—plus three step-children and five grandchildren—started at the Tooele restaurant in 2003 and was promoted to manager in 2006 of the Tooele location, the highest volume McDonald’s restaurant in Utah.

Weyland is well known in the community, participating with the Tooele County Chamber and supporting Tooele High School events and activities. Under her leadership, her restaurant employs over 140 crew and managers and consistently exceeds sales and performance goals. Her ongoing commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities is reflected in her restaurant’s leading performance for the RMHC Round Up, raising $43,346.95 in 2022.

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers. Restaurant managers play a critical role in delivering an outstanding customer experience and ensuring that McDonald’s is a great place to work.

“Hollie is a great motivator and achiever. Her ‘can-do’ attitude is reflected by everyone she interacts with including our customers, her restaurant team and the Tooele community,” said Chris Sparrer-Baer, owner operator. “We are so proud of how Hollie continues to shine. She was a Ray Kroc winner eight years ago. To receive this award a second time speaks to how truly phenomenal she is. This is an incredibly well-deserved award.”

McDonald’s is committed to building workplaces where everyone feels supported, has equal access to opportunity and sees a clear path to reaching their goals whether they choose to build a career with McDonald’s or beyond. McDonald’s and its franchisees provide learning, development and advancement resources that support employee growth at all levels; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.