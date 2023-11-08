All employees unharmed ♦

At Tooele Motor Company, after Friday’s disaster came to an end, all of their employees were accounted for and escaped the incident unharmed, according to a statement released by Tooele Motor Company’s Phil Dexter.

“Today was a very rough day for all of us here at Tooele Motor Company as well as Tooele City,” Dexter said. “Our hearts go out to all involved in this terrible accident. All of our employees have been accounted for and are unharmed. Thank you to all of the first responders that have done such an amazing job here today.”

The Tooele Motor Company reported their service and parts department would be closed following the incident, but their sales department is fully operational out of the Chevy Buick facility located next door.

“Thank you from all of us for your support and understanding through some time of reorganization and clean up,” they wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with any and all that were affected by this tragic event. Tooele is an amazing community!!”