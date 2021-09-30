Tooele mountains turn on fall colors

In the fall, tree leaves drop their green color and turn to autumn gold. Looking at the mountains or hiking in a canyon the trees appear to have been touched by an artist’s brush with wisps of yellow, green, and orange.

Tree leaves are bright green in the summer as the intense summer sunlight increases the production of chlorophyll, which gives the leaves their green color and helps trees convert sunlight to energy.

As fall inevitably approaches, days get shorter and so does the amount of sunlight. This signals trees to start to prepare for the dark days of winter and they stop producing chlorophyll.

As the chlorophyll dissipates, the dominant green color fades, leaving reds, oranges, and yellows.

Weather can affect how early leaves change color, how long they keep their new fall shades, and how long it takes for the last leaf to fall.

The dazzling display is often short lived and must be enjoyed when it happens. Nature waits for no man.

But barren trees with naked branches stand all winter as a reminder that spring will return and trees will emerge from their slumber and take up their green color once again.