A Tooele City police officer is in an intensive care unit after a motocross accident left him with extensive injuries.

Officer Slate Groskreutz was injured in a motocross accident and taken to a hospital on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Because of the intensive care he required, Groskreutz was taken to an advanced hospital. His sister-in-law, Maddie Groskreutz said he will soon have surgery on his abdomen and should be able to begin his journey on the road to recovery.

“On top of the crazy bills they are about to receive, he will have to be out of work for quite some time and his wife will have to take time off as well,” Groskreutz’ sister said.

But now his medical bills are piling up. His family members are working to raise money to pay for his hospital bills and time spent off work via a Go Fund Me account.

Groskreutz’ family members hope to raise $10,000 to help with medical bills and time spent off work. So far, the family has raised $7,340 from over 100 donations.

His Go Fund Me page can be found online at gofundme.com or on the phone application by searching “Helping ease financial stress for officer and fam.”

The Tooele Police Department released the following statement about the accident: “We were saddened to hear of the motocross accident that involved one of our officers, Officer Groskreutz. He has been an integral part of the police department for the last two years. He is known to be an empathetic, well-trained officer, who makes sound decisions under difficult circumstances. We continue to hope for a full and speedy recovery, as our department and community are anxious to have him back.”