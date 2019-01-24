Tooele OKs $253K for updates to water, sewer plans

Tooele City’s culinary water delivery and sewer collection systems will undergo separate studies this year to determine their capacity for future growth and if both are being efficiently used.

The City Council on Jan. 16 unanimously approved two resolutions for contracts that total $253,400 with Hansen, Allen & Luce Engineers of South Jordan to conduct the studies.

The first contract is for a $135,400 update to the city’s culinary water system master plan and the second is for a $118,000 update to the city’s wastewater collection system master plan.

Both studies will be paid for with collected impact fees, not tax dollars. Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen told the City Council the city’s culinary water master plan was last updated in 2012.

“This will update our water model, to correct deficiencies that may exist, and then allow us to plan forward for new growth based on zoning and anticipated zoning,” Hansen said before the City Council voted on the water study.

He said the final step of the study is a capital facilities plan, which will help determine if impact fees and water rates may need to be adjusted in the future.

Hansen said the water study’s contract price “sounds like a lot of money — and it is.”

“But the reason we believe it’s valuable to do a study at this level, is if we do a study that has a large contingency built into it because we try to cut corners on our modeling, or try not to be precise, all we have to do is put in 500 feet of pipe in the wrong diameter and we’ll spend nearly that amount of money in money that won’t be effectively spent,” he said.

As for the update to the city’s wastewater collection system master plan, Hansen said the study follows the same basic process as the culinary water study with a capital facilities plan at the end. He said it is limited to the collection system and does not include the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

According to both contracts, the culinary and wastewater studies are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.

According to its website, Hansen, Allen and Luce Engineers has provided professional services in civil engineering, water resources and the environment since 1974. It serves municipal, industrial, governmental and private clients.