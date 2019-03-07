Tooele OKs budget adjustments for new projects and parks director

The Tooele City Council approved a series of budget adjustments at the behest of city finance director Glenn Caldwell during its Wednesday night meeting.

Caldwell presented the budget adjustments, which included various changes to projects, employee benefits and funding a new position.

After the city’s budget was passed last year, the expense of city employee benefits paid out of the general fund was reduced by $139,228, according to Caldwell. As a result, the same amount less was appropriated from the fund balance, as well as $4,075 less from the water fund, $2,069 less from the city’s redevelopment agency and $3,919 less from the sewer fund.

A total of $38,640 was removed from a transfer to the city’s capital project fund to pay the city’s new parks and recreation director, Darwin Cook, for the remainder of the year. Cook’s appointment to the position was approved by the city council during the same meeting.

The city received $12,510 from Rocky Mountain Power to upgrade the lighting at the Pratt Aquatic Center, which was also reflected in the budget adjustments.

A total of $30,710 was transferred from the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Tax for resurface work at the Oquirrh Hills Golf Course clubhouse. Additional funds were also used for the dock project at the Tooele Valley Railroad and Mining Museum ($26,000) and the Tooele City Arts Council ($5,000.)