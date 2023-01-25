Tooele organizations provide multiple opportunities for youth

Opportunities abound for the youth of Tooele City and Tooele County.

Regardless of a teenager’s interest, most likely there is an expert and/or organization in the city and/or county available to help them learn and grow in an activity they enjoy and can excel in.

That was evident on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 at Tooele High School where representatives of 31 organizations set up booths to explain to teens what they could offer them.

“The main idea and intention of the night was to highlight to the youth of Tooele City, the services, clubs and organizations which are available to them,” explained Stephen Duggan who helped organize the event along with THS counselors Chris Baker and Alisha Patience-Dangerfield, Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn and the Tooele Education Foundation.

Duggan is the multi tier system of support (MTSS) coordinator at THS.

Damp weather hindered the number of people taking advantage of the event, but organizers were still pleased with the possibilities of similar future events.

“It is our intent to grow and nurture the event and turn it into a centerpiece of our school and community calendar each year as we move forward,” Duggan said.

He explained that by bringing all the organizations into the school for three hours it would be easy for youth to see the wide variety of opportunities which exist, it would also give them a chance to have a meet-and-greet with the coaches and leaders of the organizations which attended the event.

“Honestly, I was even slightly taken aback by the diverse and multiple options which are available to the youth of our city to participate in,” Duggan said. “I can wholeheartedly and categorically state that the youth of our city are blessed beyond measure to have so many great and amazing youth workers, coaches and leaders to guide and mentor them in such a wide array and variety of extracurricular activities.

“I’d just like to thank all the organizations and groups who showed up on the night to promote their services.Truly, youth leaders, mentors and coaches are the unsung heroes of society as a whole. I’d also highly encourage both the youth of the city and their parents to attend the next event that we put on; I can guarantee them all that they will be pleasantly surprised by the extent and wide variety of services which Tooele City has to offer its youth.”

In total, there were 31 organizations at the event, 20 of which were from the city and county, and eleven from the high school. The organizations from the city and county: Deseret Peak Girls Softball, Elite FC Soccer, Tooele GymnasticsAcademy, Kokondo Martial Arts, Oquirrh Hills Golf, Pratt Aquatic Center, TC NFL Flag Football, TC United Soccer, Tooele Arts Guild, Tooele City Arts Council, Tooele City Community Engagement Division, Tooele Education Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, Tooele, Tooele City Library, Tooele Martial Arts Academy, Tooele Valley Academy of Dance, Tooele Valley Mountain Biking, Tooele Valley Youth Symphony, Tooele Valley Theatre, Tooele Youth Baseball.