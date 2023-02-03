Tooele outlasts Stansbury to win rematch at home

With the season winding down, the Tooele Buffaloes boys basketball team played host to the Stansbury Stallions in its second to last home game Thursday night.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Stansbury narrowly defeated Tooele by the score of 68-62 on the Stallions’ home court.

During Thursday’s game, the teams played each other just as closely as their previous game, from both sides, which kept the scoring low in the first quarter. After neither team recorded a point in the first two minutes, Stansbury opened the scoring to what was a tightly contested opening frame.

After the first, and with a 14-12 lead, Tooele and Stansbury kept pace with each other and ended the first half with a 29-23 score in favor of the Buffaloes. Very little scoring runs and few lead changes kept the score within a few possessions and Tooele came out on top with 7-0 run to take the lead into the half.

Stansbury came out of halftime ready to close the gap once again, hitting early three-point shots to cut into Tooele’s lead and get within striking distance. On the other end of the court, Tooele maintained its offensive prowess by dominating the boards and keeping pace with the Stallions. As the quarter went along, the Buffaloes once again began to pull away slightly and ended the third leading 43-39.

In the final quarter, each team played looser with the ball and neither team’s shots fell as the game neared the end. Trailing by two possessions in the final two minutes, Stansbury missed critical shots from the free-throw line and behind the arc which cemented their eventual loss.

When the buzzer sounded on the game, Tooele walked away with the 56-51 victory. The win brings their record to 1-19, as Stansbury’s record falls to 1-18. Each team has three games remaining in the regular season, with the Buffaloes facing Hillcrest on Tuesday and the Stallions hosting Uintah that day as well.