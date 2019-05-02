Tooele pair pleads guilty to animal torture

A pair of Tooele residents pleaded guilty to amended charges in 3rd District Court on Tuesday, in connection with two malnourished dogs found on the shoulder of Smelter Road in January.

PJ Hepner, 34, and KC Lynn Olson, 28, pleaded guilty to an amended count of misdemeanor torture of a companion animal. Charges of third-degree felony torture of a companion animal and misdemeanor littering were dismissed without prejudice.

Hepner and Olson were both sentenced Tuesday to probation for 12 months and a $400 fine, paid in monthly installments. If Hepner and Olson pay the fine and complete probation without incident, the charges will be dismissed.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on a report of an animal carcass on Jan. 20, according to a probable cause statement. When the deputy contacted the reporting party, she said she found two deceased dogs on the shoulder of Smelter Road.

The deputy located the two dogs, a Great Dane and brindle pit bull, which both appeared to be severely malnourished, the statement said. The ribs of both dogs were clearly visible and other areas of the dogs appeared to be abnormally thin.

The deputy did not believe the dogs had been beside the road long as there was no smell of decay, the probable cause statement said. The incident appeared on Facebook and the sheriff’s office received numerous phone calls.

After Olson was identified as the possible owner, the responding deputy contacted her on the phone, the statement said. Olson told the deputy the dogs were accidentally let out of her garage in November and she hadn’t seen them since.

A neighbor spoke with deputies on Jan. 23 and said Olson had previously not fed a dog and it was left in a kennel for an extended period of time, according to the statement. The neighbor said she had seen the Great Dane about two weeks prior, and she had seen the pit bull tied to a tree in the yard about a month prior.

Investigators spoke with Hepner, who said he lived with Olson for the previous six months and admitted the dogs lived at the residence, the statement said. He claimed they had escaped in November and hadn’t been seen since.