Tooele participates in Fire Study

A long anticipated study of public safety, specifically, fire related services, has recommended new fire station locations, upgrades to firefighting equipment and a need for better record keeping.

The report, which contained over 150 pages, was presented at the Tooele City Council work session on April 6 by Joseph Pozzo, senior manager for fire and Emergency Medical Services at the Center for Public Safety and Management, the group that completed the study.

During the study, the group looked at different aspects of the Tooele Fire Department, an all volunteer department. The study included response times, staffing, equipment, how business is conducted, the condition of the fire department’s buildings, and more.

Pozzo began by commending the volunteer fire department for their passion for their job.

Pozzo then provided the Council with background information. He said that Tooele City has several community risks, which include environmental, transportation, building, and vulnerable population.

However, the study found that most of the above factors were a low or moderate fire risk.

Each year from 2019 to now, it was found that the highest number of call types that the fire department received were false alarm calls. In 2019, there were 103, in 2020, there were 134, and in 2021, there were 136 false alarms.

In 2021, the second most common type of call was hazard calls, which came out to 112 of the total 378 calls for almost 30%. The next highest group was outside fires — such as dumpster, brush, and car-related fires — with 84 calls.

The study mapped where most of the fire-related calls were happening in Tooele City.

Pozzo explained that calls mainly came out from the middle of the city and spread out from there.

“It looks spread out, but you can see that most of the concentration is around station one or in the area we are now,” he said, speaking about calls near City Hall.

During the study, emergency medical services weren’t studied, but information was provided by Mountain West Medical Center.

Because Tooele is a volunteer fire department, standards are set regarding minimum staff to respond to calls.

In an urban area, the standard is 15 firefighters are required to respond to the scene within nine minutes. In a suburban area, 10 firefighters are required to respond within 10 minutes. In a rural area, six firefighters are required to respond within 14 minutes, and in a remote area, four firefighters are required to respond depending on travel distance.

Most of the Tooele City is an urban city, which means 15 firefighters are required to respond. Out of those 15 firefighters, two of them should be on the front lines attacking the fire, two should be backup or on the second line, and the rest would help with search and rescue, ventilation, intervention, pump operation, and other essential tasks.

“When you get on the fire scene, particularly a building fire, there are a certain number of hands or crew members who do certain tasks and the 15 people, when they come together, that’s your effective task force,” Pozzo explained.

Each job must be done simultaneously.

After speaking about the tasks, Pozzo spoke about the fire department’s response times.

Currently, for a false alarm, the fire department responds within 16.2 minutes. For a hazard call, the department responds in 14.8 minutes. For a structure fire, they respond within 11.3 minutes on average.

“Travel time really is managed by where you have your fire facilities, where they are responding to, and what the traffic patterns are,” Pozzo said.

After speaking about the background, Pozzo talked about the study’s findings.

“We see a need for TCFD to strengthen their administrative operational training and guidelines,” he began.

Pozzo also said that the TCFD needed to create a better record keeping system.

“Those are important, because those are all part of the National Fire Reporting System and required when you go for national grants, which there is a lot of money out there in grants for fire service,” Pozzo explained. “You have to have all of your records caught up.”

The city also needs to work on upgrading the fire department’s facilities, he said.

Pozzo said that the city may need up to a total of three or four fire stations in the next 10 or 15 years.

Currently, there are two.

“You have to make some decisions now,” Pozzo told the Council.

The city also needs to upgrade their fire trucks and equipment.

“They are a beautiful apparatus but they need to be aged out,” Pozzo said.

Modern fire trucks are able to protect the firefighters, according to Pozzo.

“Those safety features protect the citizens they share the roads with,” he explained.

This is part one of a two-part series about the fire study. Next week, the Transcript will look at more findings from the study.