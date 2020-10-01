Tooele Pioneer Museum celebrates restoration of Carnegie library building

The Tooele Pioneer Museum, now known as the James L. Bevan Pioneer Museum, celebrated completion of restoration work to the old Carnegie library building and a name change Tuesday.

Museumworkers, along with the Tooele City mayor, and members of James L. Bevan family gathered in the basement meeting room to celebrate the changes on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

During the commemoration ceremony a brief history of the Carnegie library building was given and restorations that have been done to the building were explained by Robert Hansen, museum treasurer.

Hansen explained that workers at the museum knew they had to restore the building when they noticed how bad the cracks were on the walls of the building.

Along with the cracks, the foundation of the Carnegie library building and the paint was deteriorating, he said.

The top of the chimney was also repaired where mortar had deteriorated.

When the repairs were finished, a plaque was added to the Carnegie library building.

Abstract Masonry Restoration Inc. worked on the repairs from 2018-2019 with a budget of $84,986.

Museum workers presented Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn with the Modern Pioneer Award for her and the city’s help with providing funding for the restorations.

Winn said that for five years it had been a priority of hers to put money into the budget for the repairs.

Tooele City’s Parks, Arts, and Recreation tax city helped pay for the restorations, according to Winn.

“We have an obligation to keep up our history,” Winn said. “It’s an honor to live in this beautiful city.”

The museum was established in 2000 by James L. Bevan who was a member of The Son of Utah Pioneers. It is now operated by the Sons of the Utah Pioneers.

James L. Bevan was a guiding force behind the creation of the museum, according to Glen Stevens who works at the museum,

“It was a dream he had of sharing the pioneer past,” Stevens said. “James L. Bevan is a blessing to this community. We will always love him and thank him for the contribution he has made in our lives.”

The museum is owned by Tooele City and relies on donations and the County tourism fund to keep operations going.

Located in the museum are artifacts that honor past pioneers.

Stevens said that one of the most interesting things about the museum is Lee Nix’s collection of Native American artifacts.

The Carnegie Library was opened on May 10, 1911 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Andrew Carnegie who donated $5,000 to get the library up and running and promised to provide $500 a year for upkeep.

Tooele City also donated $1,000 for the library and donated 600 books.