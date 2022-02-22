Tooele places 5th, Stansbury 8th at 5A girls state wrestling

THS’s Hansen places second ♦

In the 5A Girls Wrestling State Tournament, the Tooele girls tied for fifth overall and the Stansbury girls placed eighth. Maple Mountain won the tournament for the second consecutive year with 188.5 points followed by Uintah (165), Northridge (162), Springville (144), Tooele and Mountain View (126), Jordan (89) and Stansbury (71). Four individual Stallions placed while six Buffaloes earned medals. Tooele’s Lindsay Hansen (105 pounds), who advanced to the finals and placed second, was the valley’s highest 5A placer. The Stallions’ Alize Acosta (155 pounds) earned third place along with the Buffs’ Julissa Miranda (125 pounds), Savannah Malmgren (145 pounds) and Emma Brown (170 pounds). Stanbury’s Angie Aguilar (190) claimed fourth while Addyson Van Cott (105) and Kacie Jean Nicholes (125) placed sixth. Tooele’s Jaycee Ware (115 pounds) battled to a fifth place finish and Kirra Johnson (170 pounds) notched sixth place.

Tooele Girls Results

After placing second in 2021 in the inaugural girls season of wrestling, the Buffs knew the competition would be even tougher this year as more teams added wrestlers and girls gained experience wrestling. THS head coach Joel Spendlove is proud of his team and the progress they made and how well they competed at state. “The girls did great! I’m so proud of each girl. They worked hard and put in the time needed to succeed. It’s so fun to see them do well in such a large 5A field of wrestlers.”

“We were up there in the top two for a while, but the bigger teams with more experience won this year. We are young and growing. I am excited for the future of girls wrestling at Tooele and in the valley!”

Spendlove continued, “Lindsay had a great match in the finals. It was close. It was tough to lose it in overtime, but she is a freshman and we are glad to have her back for three more years.”

Hansen advanced to the finals with three pins. She won by pin over Skyline in the opening round (:50) and pinned her quarterfinal opponent from Northridge at the very end of the match (5:59). She quickly dispatched her semifinal foe from Mountain View, pinning her in 47 seconds. In the finals, Maple Mountain’s Ellie Jensen took Hansen down in the first period to lead 2-0. After a scoreless second period, Hansen got a takedown in the third period to tie up the match and send it into overtime. In the sudden victory round, Jensen scored first and won 4-2.

Three Tooele wrestlers placed third. At 125 pounds, Julissa Miranda has wrestled strongly all season and advanced to the semifinals on a pin and 16-9 decision. In the semis, Miranda fell to Mountain View’s Isla Baeza by pin (3:43). She won her next two matches by pin (1:54 and :40) to earn third place for the tournament.

“Juli is a great wrestler,” Coach Spendlove shared. “She’s worked hard all season and keeps improving. She’s a freshman as well, and we look forward to having her for three more years as well.”

It was no surprise to Coach Spendlove that senior Savannah Malmgren (145 pounds) also claimed third place. “She had placed at several tournaments this season and was third at divisionals. Savannah has had a great year, and I’m so happy for her success this year.”

Malmgren opened with two pins before suffering defeat in the semifinal round by pin (2:00). She resiliently came back and pinned Springville’s Karalie Harris in the consolation semis (3:15) and took down Lehi’s Ajah Rajvong by pin in the 3rd Place Match in 1:14.

“Emma Brown placing third was huge,” Coach Spendlove enthused. “She took fifth at divisionals and came out and really surprised everyone at state. Her only loss was to the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals. She wrestled an amazing tournament.”

Brown (170 pounds) recorded five wins by fall in the tournament. She opened with a pin (2:39) before losing in the quarterfinals to Timpview’s Taimane Fiatoa by fall (:33). Brown then reeled off a string of four pins (1:48, 1:31, 2:17 and :52) to win two consolation matches, the consolation semifinals and the 3rd Place Match.

Jaycee Ware (115 pounds) fell in the quarterfinals by tech fall 19-4. She rebounded to pin her next two opponents (1:59and 2:24) before losing by pin in the consolation semis (1:58). In the 5th Place Match, Ware prevailed over Bonneville’s Cora Emely Hinze by pin 3:52 to earn fifth place.

Tooele’s final placer was senior Kirra Johnson at 170 pounds. Johnson suffered a quarterfinal defeat by decision 8-5 that put her in the consolation bracket. She won her first two rounds by pin (1:48 and 3:26) but lost by fall in the consolation semis and 5th Place match by fall in the third period (4:33 and 5:24).

“We had a great state tournament,” Coach Spendlove concluded. “We have a young team, and we are excited to keep improving. We’re working on getting a spring club going for the girls and look forward to continuing to build the Tooele High girls’ wrestling program.”

Stansbury Girls Results

As a team, the Stallions claimed eighth place with only eight wrestlers in the tournament. Four of their eight wrestlers placed and others lost in the blood round, just out of placing.

At 155 pounds, the Stallions’ Alize Acosta earned a third period victory by fall over Springville (5:40) in the quarterfinals. She fell to the eventual state champion Hotaia Valeti from Springville in the semifinals by fall (2:23). Acosta bounced back with a pin in the consolation semis (2:55) over Uintah and recorded another pin in the 3rd Place Match over Cedar Valley’s Madison Mayes in 1:55.

Angie Aguilar, wrestling at 190 pounds, won her first match by injury default before pinning her quarterfinal opponent in the second period (3:58). Aguilar lost in the semifinals to Maple Mountains’ Aurellia Ramos by fall (3:14). A win by fall (2:37) in the consolation semis placed her in the 3rd Place Match where she lost by fall (2:37) to claim fourth place.

In the quarterfinals, Addyson Van Cott (105 pounds) opened with a quick pin over Uintah in 42 seconds before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Ellie Jensen of Maple Mountain by major decision 12-3. She battled to a 9-9 tie at the end of three periods in the consolation semis to Park City’s Annika Futch before losing 11-9 in sudden victory. Van Cott took sixth place overall.

Kacie Jean Nicholes wrestled six tough matches to earn her 6th place medal. She opened with a pin (3:09) before falling in the quarterfinals by pin (2:35). In the consolation bracket, Nicholes pinned her next two opponents (1:26 and 5:48) to land in the consolation semis. She fell to Hailey Holton of Northridge by pin (3:55) and ended the tournament in sixth place with a loss in the 5th Place Match by major decision 19-11.

Abigail Gull (170), Abigail Acosta (155) and Kortnee Selin (120) all scored points for the Stallions. Kynsie Sessions (145) rounded out the state team for Stansbury.