Tooele Planning Commission looks at Main Street apartment plan ♦

Tooele City may soon see an apartment complex going up on Main Street near 400 South.

The Tooele City Planning Commission discussed a conditional use permit for the potential new apartment buildings during their Oct. 26 meeting at Tooele City Hall.

Andrew Aagard, city planner and zoning administrator, presented the conditional use permit request by the developer Cristian Martinez to the Commission.

Martinez would like to build “Breezeway Apartments,” consisting of two buildings on the west side of the property in the mixed-use general zone on 1.33 acres located at 432 South Main Street.

The MU-G zone allows for 16 dwelling units per acre, according to Aagard. Martinez would like to build 21 units between the two buildings, which complies with the zone.

Properties to the north, south, and east are also zoned MU-G and are utilized as residential. Properties to the west are currently zoned R1-7 residential and are utilized as single-family residential.

Access into the complex would come from Main Street and 50 West, with most traffic coming from Main Street. The Main Street access will have to be reviewed and approved by the Utah Department of Transportation at a later date, according to Aagard.

Martinez has submitted a site plan, which is currently being reviewed by city staff.

At the Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing was held.

Brent Larson, who lives on 400 South near 50 West expressed his concerns.

Larson said that he was concerned about traffic on 50 West, because the roadway is not wide enough for two cars to pass. During rush hour traffic it is difficult to turn left onto Main Street, he said.

He also expressed concerns about water runoff from the property flowing into his yard.

Other residents nearby expressed similar concerns about water and traffic on 50 West.

Currently, 50 West is only 22 feet wide. A traffic study may be required, but 50 West will become Tooele City’s responsibility, according to city code, to widen or do with what they can to mitigate traffic in the area.

At the end of the meeting, the Commission decided to table the conditional use permit until Martinez is able to be at a future meeting to answer questions about the roadway and water runoff and until the UDOT study is complete.