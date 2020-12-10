Tooele planning commission nixes proposal for trucking school

The Tooele City Planning Commission voted to oppose a conditional use permit for a commercial truck driving school during their Wednesday evening meeting at Tooele City Hall.

After discussion of the conditional use permit for the commercial driving school to be located at 1211 North and 80 East, the planning commission voted against the CUP because the traffic in the area is already too busy. The commission said they would consider another application for a CUP for the school, in a different location.

Andrew Aagard, planning and zoning administrator presented the request by Utah Truck Driving School, during the planning commission’s regular meeting,.

The school wanted to build a facility for teaching students to drive commercial trucks at the 1211 North 80 East location in Tooele City.

Students at the school would get their CDL license and practice driving the trucks.

The property is located on 0.76 acres located within the City’s light industrial zoning district.

This type of school would be allowed in the zoning type, according to Aagard,

The property is located in a highly commercialized zone, according to Aagard. Properties to the north, east, and south are also zoned light industrial. The properties to the west are zoned general commercial.

The applicant told City officials that they will be storing three large trucks on the property.

“These trucks are described as being day-cabs as opposed to the long-hall semis that include sleeper cabins,” Aagard said.

The students attending the school would drive the three trucks that include 20-foot trailers.

The property size is sufficient to accommodate the parking of the three trucks, instructor parking, and student parking, according to Aagard.

The school told City officials that they will only have about three students at one time attending classes, he said.

City staff said that there is the chance that parking from the facility may filter out onto 80 East, which isn’t a large street.

So, the maximum number of trucks that will be allowed to be housed on the property at one time will remain at three.

City staff also have recommended that the trucks use only established truck routes throughout the city, including state Route-36, SR-112, and 1000 North, west of Main Street, according to Aagard.

During the planning commission’s discussion, a public hearing was held, but no comments were made in person or via email.

At the end of the discussion, the planning commission members voted no to the conditional use permit, because traffic was too busy in the area but the truck driving school may present a request in the future to the planning commission for a different area.