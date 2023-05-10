Tooele Police chase driver of stolen car 

With speeds not exceeding 45 miles per hour, Tooele City Police were led through town on a chase Sunday, May 7, after the driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop.

The chase lasted less than 15 minutes and ended in the driver’s arrest.

Ashley Stan was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on theft of a motor vehicle, a second-degree felony and unlawful possession of a financial card, a third-degree felony. She was also arrested on previous warrants, a class A misdemeanor charge from Tooele City of possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant out of another jurisdiction.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 400 W. 670 North on a report of a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, a man told officers that his daughter had taken his silver 2014 Chevy Silverado without permission, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

Officers began looking for the vehicle and found it located near Vine and Main Street. After location, they were able to confirm that Stan was driving.

When they attempted to pull Stan over, she refused to stop. She also called dispatch to tell them she was not going to stop.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until Stan decided to stop in the area of 1929 N. Aaron Drive, near the Tooele Utah Highway Patrol office in Overlake.

After stopping, officers were able to remove Stan from her vehicle and arrest her.

During the chase, speeds did not exceed 45 miles per hour, Bentley said.

After her arrest, it was confirmed Stan had taken her father’s debit card as well as the vehicle.