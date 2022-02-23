Tooele police introduce new online reporting tool

The Tooele City Police have a new online reporting tool.

The tool is intended to be used by people who want to report nonviolent crimes online instead of calling dispatch in person.

Officers will be assigned to online cases within three business days.

The service was officially launched in April 2021, but has recently been gaining more traction.

“This service allows our citizens to complete a police report when they are available,” Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department said. “For low priority calls such as fraud or civil problems, it is common for citizens to have to wait for 1-2 hours for the officer to respond. With this online option, the citizen does not have to wait for the officer and can begin the police report as their schedule allows.”

The tool was created to help the department as a result of officer shortages.

“With staffing shortages, our response times will vary depending on the priority of the call,” Hansen said. “This online option frees up our officers so we can concentrate on higher priority calls and faster response times to those higher priority calls.”

Other police departments, such as Salt Lake City’s also use an online reporting tool.

In order to report a crime using the Tooele City police online reporting, the crime must have occurred within Tooele City limits.

Crimes that can be reported using the tool include: credit card fraud, identity theft, lost property, scams, retail theft, telephone harassment, vehicle burglary, illegal dumping, graffiti, vandalism, and vehicular accidents — if damage is less than $2,500, and other nonviolent crimes.

After a crime is reported using the online method, an officer will be assigned to the case within two to three business days.

Do not use the online reporting tool for emergencies, crimes in progress, violent crimes, or if you need to speak with an officer quickly, advised Hansen.

“Please continue to call 911 or the non-emergency number for dispatch for these types of crimes,” Hansen said.

In order to report a crime, please visit Tooelecity.org and click on the police department tab at the top of the page. Then, scroll down to “Make a Report”, then “Start my Report” at the bottom of the page.

The tool will guide the user through the process of first selecting the type of crime that occurred, then selecting whether the crime was committed against themselves or a business. From there, follow the prompts until you get to the “Finish” page and submit the report.

Upon completion of the online reporting process, you will be given a police report case number and you’ll be able to print a copy of the police report to keep for records.

“This is a great time saving option for our citizens and our officers,” Hansen said.