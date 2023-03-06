Tooele Police investigate assault at Tooele City library

No weapon found ♦

Tooele City police officers responded to a report of “brandishing” between two teenage boys at the Tooele City Library at 1:30 p.m. on March 2.

During their investigation, the police officers found that a 16- year-old male assaulted a 15-year-old male inside the library. The 16-year-old suspect told the 15-year-old victim that he had a handgun in his pants. The 16-year-old suspect then fled the library and was observed walking west towards Tooele High School.

The Tooele County School District was notified of the incident and placed Tooele High, Tooele Junior High, West Elementary, Northlake Elementary, and Blue Peak High schools into secure protocol as a precaution.

The 16-year-old was stopped by an officer a few minutes later. No firearm was located on the suspect when stopped, no firearm was seen or brandished in the library and there was no evidence that a gun was on the Tooele High School campus, Bentley said.

The 16-year-old suspect is being charged with assault and disorderly conduct, according to the Tooele City Police.

The secure protocol at the neighboring schools was in place for around 15 minutes, according to Bentley.

The terms “lockdown” and “secure” have different specific meanings for Tooele County School District schools, which use the standard response protocol for crisis response developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation.

Secure, formerly known as lockout, is used when there is a threat outside the school building. All students are brought into the building and accounted for in their classroom. Perimeter doors are locked and business continues as usual in classrooms.

A lockdown is generally a response to a threat inside a school building. Classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off, and teachers and students move away from sight and remain quiet.

Click here to see the I Love U Guys Standard Response Protocol for more information.

On the afternoon of March 3, Tooele City Library staff announced that the library would be closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” until further notice. The library was still closed on Monday morning. Tooele City has not explained beyond “unforeseen circumstances” the reason for the library’s closure. It is unknown at this time if the closure is related to the assault incident.