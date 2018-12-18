Tooele police investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving 6-year-old

A 6-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Tooele McDonald’s on Sunday evening.

Following the accident, the boy was taken by ambulance to a medical helicopter and flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Police believe the boy was arguing with his siblings in the back of a vehicle driven by his mother and got out of the vehicle, Hansen said. He was then struck by the same vehicle he climbed out of.

The Tooele City Police Department is still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. A final report is expected later this week after video surveillance footage from the McDonald’s has been reviewed.

The Transcript Bulletin will follow up on this story when more information about the circumstances of the accident are made available by the Tooele City Police Department.