Tooele Police press charges in shooting death of dog

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a Tooele man after his dog was killed inside his home in late November.

Tooele City police sent misdemeanor charges to the county attorney’s office for intoxication, discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty against Carey Collins, 49, following an incident at his home on Nov. 29, according to Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby. Neighbors called police after they heard gunshots inside the home and were concerned that Collins was intoxicated.

Police believe Collins had been firing a pellet gun inside his home and he told police he accidentally shot his dog, who died from the gunshot wound, Kirby said. Officers received a search warrant for the premises and various firearms were collected as evidence.

Collins was taken to a local hospital after police responded due to medical issues that arose during the response, according to Tooele City police. He was not arrested following the incident.

Kirby said it is exceedingly rare that police respond to a call where the suspect killed their pet, but calls for discharge of a firearm is a more common occurrence.

As of Wednesday evening, no formal charges had been filed against Collins in Tooele City Justice Court.