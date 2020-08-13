Tooele Police raid home

No arrests, investigation continues ♦

Wednesday around 5 p.m. Tooele City police officers showed up at 428 S 980 W with a search warrant for suspected stolen property and illegal narcotics.

The search warrant was written because of information a detective obtained, according to Captain Adrian Day, with the Tooele City Police Department.

When police arrived at the home, they found two spools of stolen wire, a stolen city water meter, and drug paraphilia, but no drugs were actually found in the home at the time of investigation.

The Metro Swat Team, two Grantsville officers, the health department, and a person from the city water department showed up on scene to assist Tooele City Police.

During the search of the home, the Tooele County Health Department put up a sign on the front door of the home because it was condemned, according to Day.

No arrests were made during the search of the home and the investigation is ongoing.

“Many neighbors were outside and I heard some good comments. They were happy to see us there,” said Day.

The Transcript Bulletin will update the public when more information becomes available.