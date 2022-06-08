Tooele-raised country singer Carver Louis to kickoff Fridays on Vine

Country singer Carver Louis will travel to Tooele from Nashville to perform at the first Fridays on Vine free summer concert series this weekend.

Fridays on Vine will kick off this weekend with Louis and continue each Friday until August 12.

“The Tooele City Arts Council has scheduled some fantastic bands for Fridays on Vine this summer,” Holly Tippetts, Arts Council secretary said. “We have some new performers and some fan favorites that will be playing new and familiar tunes…We think each Friday will be entertaining and will offer something different for music lovers.

The performances will take place at the Aquatic Center Park located on the corner of Vine Street and 200 West.

This Friday’s event will begin with a Kiwanis Club fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m.

The menu will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and water. The cost will be $7 per person.

“The Kiwanis Club provides a lot of amazing programs for the children in our community and all of the money collected from the barbeque will go back to these programs for the kids in our community,” Tippetts said.

At 7 p.m. Louis will hit the stage.

Louis was born and raised in Tooele and grew up playing sports, like track and football. He also enjoyed rodeo season where he ran shoots and did Monday Night Buck Outs while listening to his favorite country singers, like George Strait and Alan Jackson.

When Louis was 15, he was gifted a guitar from his grandmother for his birthday and his career took off from there.

“I learned how to play it all by myself,” he said. “I didn’t have any lessons. I ended up finding some friends who enjoyed music and we started a band called the ‘Carver Louis and the Old Lincoln Highway’ back in 2015. We started playing local shows, country fairs, and arts festivals.”

In 2017, the band was renamed to “Carver Louis” and Louis released his debut single, “Through with You.”

As Carver’s music gained traction, he went from performing for 12 people at a barbecue joint to 6,000 when he opened for Rodney Atkins. He has also performed at Country Fan Fest and the Country Summer Music Festival in California.

During his career, Louis has opened for Florida Georgia Line, Travis Denning, John Michael Montgomery, Carly Pierce, Coffey Anderson, Waterloo Revival, and Black Hawk, among others.

“I’ve been very fortunate to turn a birthday gift into a career,” Louis said.

Louis has performed several times at Fridays on Vine.

“I’ve always loved performing there, because being from Tooele I always get to have my friends and my family come to see me,” he said. “I get to bring a sort of energy that only comes from me onto the stage and show it to everyone…It’s something special.”

Those interested in attending the concert should bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on.