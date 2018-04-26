Tooele RDA sells 1000 N. property for development

A proposed sale of prime commercial real estate in Tooele City is anticipated to bring increased shopping and dining options along with increased tax revenue, a city official says.

The Tooele City Redevelopment Agency plans to sell 33 acres it owns on Main Street between Denny’s Restaurant and 1000 North, and west to 200 West, to M-53 Associates, LLC for construction of a commercial/residential project, according to Randy Sant, the city’s economic development consultant.

He said the developer plans to start construction in March or April 2019 with some stores ready to open in October or November 2019.

The RDA, which consists of Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn and the City Council, passed a resolution on April 4 to sell the property to M-53 Associates, of Salt Lake City. A contract was signed on April 13, according to Sant.

The RDA will sell the land to the developer for $4.2 million, and the sale is expected to close within 90 days from April 13. The buyer has 90 days to complete due diligence on the property to determine the viability of the project.

“We don’t think there will be a problem of moving forward with the closing because of the significant work we’ve made on finding tenants who are ready to sign lease agreements,” Sant said.

The economic development consultant said there are four businesses that already have indicated they would like to do business in the area.

“These stores already have done their market analysis and they’ve determined that this is a great place for their businesses and they just want to get going and get the buildings built,” Sant said. “I think the developer’s plan will be very, very similar to what we have had for a while. It is a conceptual plan, so they may come in and make a few changes.

“Really what we want is commercial development,” he added. “These are the types of stores that you normally see with big-box developments like clothing stores, sporting goods stores, shoe stores and those types of developments. We would like to see some good sit-down restaurants, like Texas Roadhouse, Outback or Sizzler. Our analysis shows that we have a good market for those types of restaurants.”

The buyer has two years after the close of the sale to begin construction. If the deadline is not met, M-53 Associates must pay the RDA another $1 million.

The RDA purchased the land back in 2016 for $5.1 million, Sant said.

He said the RDA discounted the price of the land instead of providing any tax incentives to the developer.

Sant said M-53 Associates inquired about the property in January, and the RDA wanted to do a background check of the company before moving forward with a contract.

He said the company has developed properties in Salt Lake City and Ogden, including a development at 5300 S. State Street in Salt Lake City that includes Best Buy, Mimi’s Cafe and other retailers.

The RDA used the sale of a franchise tax revenue bond to make the purchase, and signed a memorandum of agreement with the Boyer Company of Salt Lake City to develop the property. That agreement ended in December 2017. The current deal will allow the RDA to pay off the bond used to buy the property in two years.

Phase 1 of the development covers about nine acres surrounding 7-Eleven and Wendy’s west of Main Street. It includes six retail shops and three commercial building pads along Main Street.

The pads are possible sites for restaurants, financial institutions or other retail businesses.

Sant estimated the total retail space for Phase 1 at 58,000 square-feet with 367 parking spaces. Phase 2 would include the 60,000 square-foot anchor store with 301 parking spaces.

The resolution passed by the RDA states that Tooele City, through the RDA, desires to establish a vibrant, quality retail commercial development.

The resolution states that the project is “anticipated to bring increased sales tax revenues, increased property tax revenues, increased employment opportunities, and increased local shopping and dining options, as well as eliminate a blighted, vacant commercial area in what has become a focal point in Tooele City, namely, the confluence of Main Street (state Route 36) and 1000 North Street (SR-112).”

The residential portion of the development would cover about 13 acres on the west side of the property and residents would enter the development from 200 West.

It would include from 144 to 198 housing units, most likely apartments and/or townhouses, according to Sant.

Denny’s is not part of the development, but the business operates just south of the proposed project.

The public would be able to enter the commercial development from Main Street at three locations. Sant said the RDA already has approval from the Utah Department of Transportation for a signal light for entrance to the anchor store from Main Street just north of Denny’s.

Another entrance on Main Street would not include a signal, and would be located about midway between Denny’s and 1000 North. A third entrance would be at Wendy’s-7 Eleven.

Originally, it was projected that the project could mean $525,000 annually in sales tax for Tooele City if the development’s anchor tenant was a grocery store.

There also is an option to not have an anchor store, and create other smaller buildings instead of a anchor.

When operational, analyses showed the development could bring in about $200,000 in sales tax annually, according to Sant. He said the development could also generate up to $315,000 in property tax.