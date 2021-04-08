Tooele Ready app promotes emergency preparedness and aftermath response

The Tooele Ready app, created by the Tooele County Emergency Management Department, provides users access tips for emergency preparedness and offers tools for emergency aftermath.

The Tooele Ready app was originally created in fall 2017, when Emergency Management staff teamed up with developers to create something never before seen in Utah that would allow residents of the county access to everything they would need for an emergency.

For years before the app was created, the department had used hard copy printed materials to educate and inform citizens about emergency preparedness, according to Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County emergency management director.

“As social media grew, we finally realized that we should get these printed materials onto an electronic app,” Whitehouse said. “We realized that the app would be used at a greater level than the print material. The majority of people have their phone with them a great amount of the time and if they could get the information at their fingertips, they would be more likely to use the information.”

The Tooele Ready app, which is downloadable on most phone and tablet’s app stores, includes four different sections.

The first is a green box where individuals can click to “make a plan” for an emergency.

Inside the section there are six sub-areas including, a family plan, protective actions, insurance information, home inventory, hazard hunt checklist, and an evacuation list.

“It’s important to have a plan and to communicate that plan to family,” Whitehouse said.

The second section in the app is called, “get a kit”.

This section includes lists for an evacuation kit, sanitation kit, a vehicle kit, pet kit, shelter-in kit, first aid kit, and others.

The section called, “Be informed” will send app users a notification if there is a local emergency alert, which could include an extreme weather event, natural disaster, or other local emergency.

The last section is called “get involved.”

This section of the app allows users access to Tooele County Emergency Management events, ways to volunteer, access to their Facebook page, ways to help, and more.

According to Whitehouse, the app developers and Emergency Management team are continually making app adjustments.

Users are now able to receive push notifications, if an emergency occurs, containing information about what to do and what they need to know.

Users can also take aftermath photos of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or windstorm, and send the photos to emergency management to provide them with more information about the emergency.

Since the app’s release, it has become quite popular.

“There wasn’t anything like this app in Utah until the Tooele Ready app came out,” said Whitehouse. “Since then, five or six other counties in Utah have used the prototype of the app and are now making their own. We are very proud to be the first ones to develop an app like this. We have even been contacted from other states and even internationally. They have inquired how we put the app together.”

Because of the app’s success, the Tooele County Emergency Management Department received the Community Impact Award from the Utah Emergency Management Association in January 2020.

“We like to highlight the app during April, because April is National Earthquake Preparedness Month,” said Whitehouse. “Every time we think about emergencies, we like to remind citizens to be prepared and the Tooele Ready app can make it much easier to be prepared. By having that information on your phone, it creates an easier opportunity to take the time to be prepared before an emergency occurs.”