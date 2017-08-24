Tooele renews contract for city engineer Paul Hansen

Paul Hansen Associates, L.L.C. will continue to oversee engineering services for Tooele City.

The Tooele City Council unanimously approved a resolution at a business meeting on Aug. 16 to authorize Mayor Patrick Dunlavy to sign a four-year contract with Hansen’s company.

“Mr. Hansen has been our city engineer for quite some time,” Dunlavy said at the meeting. “I hope he is the city engineer for a lot longer. He is an exemplary man, and does a fine job for the city. It’s time to renew his contract.”

Hansen’s contract includes a long list of duties to the city.

Some of those tasks include reviewing, evaluating, and processing site plans and subdivision proposals; evaluating bond agreements between development applicants and the city; and serving as technical resource for the city’s culinary water, secondary water, storm water, sanitary sewer, street and planning departments;

His tasks also include assisting in the formation and operation of special service districts; coordinating the design and construction of public improvements; renewing and make recommendations regarding reimbursement agreements; coordinating, communicating with city officers, employees, contractors and the public concerning all engineering projects; and representing the city as the city engineer.

Hansen began working for the city in 1995 and was appointed as city engineer in July 2000.

“I like having the opportunity to be part of a team in making a positive difference every day for the city and its residents,” Hansen said. “With the support of the mayor and council, we’ve been able to raise the quality of infrastructure to meet both the present and future needs of the city. We’ve improved the city’s water resources, expanded sanitary sewer distribution and treatment, and improved roadways and storm drainage.”

The mayor said the gross amount of Hansen’s contract normally reaches about $180,000, but that Hansen pays a lot of the expenses toward completing engineering duties for the city.

“He has to pay for a helper and other expenses and pay for his own insurance,” the mayor said. “He makes probably less than $100,000 after all his expenses.”

The mayor said there is a clause in the contract that allows Hansen to ask for a 5-percent increase in pay each year.

“We haven’t increased his compensation since 2013, which says a lot about the man because I tried to do it three or four times and he wouldn’t take it because he thinks he is fairly compensated,” Dunlavy said.

Hansen did take a 5-percent increase this year, according to the mayor.