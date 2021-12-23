Tooele resident shares Christmas Express train

Leroy and Donna Rose have been collecting model trains since 1988. Each year, they combine their love of model trains with their Christmas spirit.

The Roses set up a Christmas village around their trains which consumes an entire room in their home.

Ever since Donna Rose was a little girl, she dreamed of receiving a model train for Christmas.

Finally, her husband fulfilled her wish.

“After our family had all left home; gone to school and got married, my wife told me that she always wanted a train when she was growing up, so I bought her one for Christmas in 1988,” Leroy Rose said. “I put it around the Christmas tree, so that when she came home, she would have a train.

Leroy decided to decorate the area around the train.

“I made a few fences out of Lincoln Logs,” he said. “That’s where it started.”

Since 1988, and after 61 years of marriage, the Rose’s collection has grown and now includes five trains on tracks, seven layers deep, with miniature houses, Christmas trees and characters that take up an entire room.

“Our daughter started making little ceramic houses and things to go with the village,” Leroy Rose said. “We would also see things that we liked and we would buy a new house. Over the years, we’ve just added to the houses and the trains. We finally got to the point where we had to quit buying houses and things to decorate the buildings, because we didn’t have any more room.”

“We have a good variety of trains and things that go with the trains, and we are done collecting,” Leroy Rose continued.

Leroy Rose said he doesn’t have a favorite train.

“I don’t know which one I’d get rid of,” he said. “I don’t know that I like one any better than the other.”

The Rose’s grandchildren, great grandchildren, and neighborhood children love to visit and watch the trains travel around the tracks and look at the village scene.

Since the trains are used so much during the Christmas season, sometimes parts on them break, he said.

“You have to have the right parts and the right tools to fix them,” Leroy Rose said. “I don’t usually try to fix them myself unless it’s a really minor repair. I take them to the train shop.”

“We started this just as a little hobby for something to do at Christmas time and this thing just kept growing and growing,” Leroy Rose said about his village.