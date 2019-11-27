Tooele residents are encouraged to vote in ‘Trees on Main’ event

Winners will be announced at tree lighting on Dec. 2 ♦

One may have noticed the enchanting collection of decorated Christmas trees located along Main Street during the week.

The trees are all part of the Tooele City Downtown Tree Decorating Contest, hoped to be a fun way to kick off the holiday season, according to an announcement from Tooele City.

The tree sponsors this year are All-Tech Electric, the Transcript Bulletin, the Lewis Family, The Vintage Barn, Stay Classic Barbershop, Zacatecas Market, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Sons of Utah Pioneers, Epoki Fo ou Finest, Utah State University – Tooele, the Keele Family, Salon Meraki, Another Man’s Treasure, Eye Love, Anomaly Hair Co., Deviant Tattoos and Hometown Values, D Hair Parlor and the Ladies Community Club of Tooele

Residents are encouraged to walk through the Downtown area to vote for their favorite decorated trees from now until Nov. 30. Individuals may vote at all six of the voting locations but may only vote once at each location.

The voting location are as follows: Zacatecas Market, on 2 N Main St, will host voting everyday until 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Anomaly Salon at 33 N. Main Street on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Vintage Barn at 36 N. Main Street. on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to p.m.; Another Man’s Treasures at 14 W. Vine Street on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tooele City Hall at 90 N. Main Street on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Ritz Theatre at 111 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and again at 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Every vote will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The winners will be announced and prizes will be drawn on Monday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. at Tooele City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park at 15 W. Vine Street.

According to the announcement from Tooele City, residents are encouraged to shop local, especially on Black Friday on Nov. 29 and Small Business Saturday the following day.

The event is co-sponsored by the Tooele General Federation of Women’s Clubs.