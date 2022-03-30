Tooele residents encouraged to take well-being survey

A wellbeing survey for adults 18 and older, is intended to keep Tooele City officials and the Utah State University up to date on the wellbeing of the city.

Each year, the college surveys 20 cities and towns throughout the state, and has been surveying Tooele since 2019.

“We would love to see a lot more participants from Tooele City,” Courtney Flint, Professor of Natural Resource Sociology at Utah State University said.

The survey asks a series of questions and encourages people to rate their experiences living in Tooele City.

Questions include,“How would you rate your overall personal well being? “How would you rate your level of personal wellbeing in each of the following categories: physical health, mental health, connection with nature, local environmental quality, cultural opportunities, etc?” and “How connected do you feel to Tooele as a community?”

The survey opportunity will end at the end of April. It will compare well being across the cities in Utah that were surveyed.

Last year, only 210 surveys were completed. The 2021 survey found that 89% of survey-takers were concerned about roads and transportation, 84% were concerned with water supply, 82% were concerned with employment opportunities and 80% were concerned with air quality.

To view results from last year visit usu.edu/Utah-wellbeing-project/index.

To fill out the survey for 2022 visit tinyurl.com/Tooele2022.

The survey is available in English and Spanish, and takes around 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

All results are anonymous and voluntary.