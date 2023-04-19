Tooele residents get a look at Tooele Valley Airport master plan

Salt Lake City Department of Airports staff shared their plans for the Tooele Valley Airport in the second of two public meetings held in Tooele County on Salt Lake City’s airport master plan. The meeting was held at the Tooele City Police Department at 6 p.m. on April 13.

Kelsey Reeves, a planner with RS&H consultants and Brady Fredrickson, director of airport planning for Salt City Department of Airports, shared a presentation with the audience.

The airport plans on bringing water and sewer to the airport property to allow it to expand to include more general aviation service to function as a reliever airport for Salt Lake International airport.

Addition of new hangars, an office facility and a possible entrance from Pole Canyon Road were discussed.

There was some push back from the audience to Salt Lake City’s plans.

John Bleazard asked what direct benefit the county receives from having Salt Lake’s airport out here.

Fredrickson discussed indirect benefits from employees, customers of businesses at the airport, and tourists, but Bleazard wasn’t interested in indirect benefits.

“What does the county or the city get in the way of direct payment … property taxes or sales tax, anything,” Bleazard asked.

Frederickson said he couldn’t give Bleazard the answer he wanted.

Property owners to the south of the airport were not impressed with plans for expansion.

“We’ve never been compensated as required by law, for the use of the airspace above our homes [below a specified level,” they said.

Other Erda residents were also concerned about low-flying aircraft over their homes.

“What happened to the sign that said ‘be kind to neighbors,’” asked one resident.

Currently Tooele Valley Airport provides many aviation-related services, including business-related flying, skydiving, law enforcement/fire/rescue flying services, recreational flying, and flight training.

Information about the master plan for the Tooele Valley Airport and an opportunity to provide feedback may be found at slcairport.com/about-the-airport/master-plan.

The Tooele Valley Airport, also known as TVY, the Erda Airport or Bolinder field, was built in the early 1970s after the Tooele County Commission conducted a site selection process sponsored by the Federal Aviation Administration. In 1991, Tooele County transferred ownership of Tooele Valley Airport to Salt Lake City Corporation.