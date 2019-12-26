Tooele residents have a whole year to comment on UDOT’s rural plan

The Utah Department of Transportation has a new long rural transportation range plan for the next 30 years and it’s accepting comments on it until the end of 2020.

UDOT is now accepting comments on the 2019-2050 Statewide Rural Long-Range Transportation Plan through December 31, 2020.

The plan includes a list of projects arranged in three phases.

Phase one projects are scheduled for 2019-2030.

“Project concepts in Phase 1 represent immediate needs and, for the most part, are in active stages of project planning or design,” according to the plan.

Phase 2 projects are planned for 2031-2040. Phase 3 projects are scheduled for 2041-2050. Phase 4 projects have not been scheduled nor has funding been identified for them.

Funding has been identified for the implementation of phases 1-3.

“Project concepts in Phases 2 and 3 represent longer term needs. Individual projects in these Phases are those that might need additional study to achieve consensus on the final scope and scale of the potential project or for which financial resources are not sufficient to allow active project planning to begin,” reads the plan.

The 2019-2050 Rural Long Range Transportation plans includes several slated for Tooele County.

Phase 1 projects in Tooele County include adding an additional lane in each direction on Interstate 80 from state Route 36 to state Route 201, adding one lane in each direction on SR-36 from state Route 138 to Interstate 80, and one travel lane in each direction SR-36 from state Route 112 to 2400 North in Tooele City.

Phase 1 projects also include an upgrade to the interchange on I-80 at Lake Point and the new interchange on I-80 for the Midvalley Highway at mile post 94.5.

The addition of one travel lane in each direction to SR-36 between 2400 North and SR-138 and between Skyline Drive and SR-112, and the extension of the existing five-lane section of SR-138 from Grantsville to Sheep Lane are Phase 2 projects in the long range plan.

Phase 3 projects include the addition of one travel lane in each direction to I-80 from the Midvalley Highway to SR-36 and the addition of one lane in each direction to SR-112 from SR-138 to 100 North and Utah Avenue.

Adding one lane in each direction to SR-138 from Sheep Lane to SR-36 is on the map as a Phase 4 project.

Links to the plan document and appendix, as well as other related documents, can be found at https://www.udot.utah.gov/main/f?p=100:pg:0:::1:T,V:207,.

To leave a comment for UDOT, e-mail planning@utah.gov.