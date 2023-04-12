Tooele residents urged to help prevent child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention month and Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn is urging residents to keep their eyes open to help to prevent child abuse.

“The children of Tooele City are the future of our state’s success and investing in their general welfare, safety, and livelihood is of our utmost priority,” said Winn, speaking at the April 5 Tooele City Council meeting. “Our children deserve to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment to ensure that they reach their full potential as they grow and develop.”

There were 9,695 confirmed cases of child abuse in the last fiscal year in Utah, according to Winn.

In the United States, there were around 3.6 million cases of child abuse reported.

For every incident of abuse or neglect reported, an estimated two incidents go unreported, according to childprotect.org.

“Child abuse respects no racial, religion, socioeconomic, or geographic boundaries,” Winn said.

Winn’s call to action included citizens watching for child abuse, becoming educated on the subject, and working towards prevention.

“All citizens of Tooele City need to become more aware of child abuse and its prevention within their respected community, and actively encourage and support parents to raise their children in a safe and nurturing environment,” Winn said.

Winn played a short video during the meeting from the Family Support Center, a Utah-based non-profit aimed at preventing child abuse with a location in Tooele.

“Child abuse isn’t just an issue for parents or caregivers; it’s a community issue,” Susan Gartell, development director of the Family Support Center said. “If one child isn’t safe, no child is safe.”

“The protection and strengthening of families is of the concern and responsibility of all Tooele City citizens, because the wellness of children affects all of our lives now and they will continue to affect us in the future,” Winn said.