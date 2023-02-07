Tooele sends four boy swimmers to State

Four Tooele High swimmers will pile into a van February 17 and 18 and head to the State championships on the BYU campus.

Tooele finished sixth at Region VII finals as Payson collected the gold trophy.

However, coach Holly Tate was all smiles as nearly all her swimmers hit season best times and four earned the trip to State.

“I am simply amazed at how many of our young men hit their best times and finished the season on a strong note,” Tate said. “This is a great sign of things to come.”

Garret Pearson, Liam Seals, Jaxon Day, and Michael Smurthwaite combined their talents to eclipse five seconds off their previous best in the 400 free relay and tie for third. The foursome also scored big in the 200 free relay.

It will not be official until later this week, but coach Tate is confident the foursome will qualify in the 400 free relay and an outside chance to make it in the 200 free relay.

Pearson turned in the top performance of the evening, snatching a gold medal in the 500 free as he smashed his previous best time by more than six seconds.

Liam Seals was right on his heals breaking the 5:20-barrier and finishing the distance race five seconds faster than his previous best. The speedy sophomore earned a silver medal in his specialty.

Day finished second in the closest event of the day, dropping two seconds off his career best in the 100 butterfly. He also finished second in the 50 free.

Seals proved he trained and peaked to perfection, as he shaved off three seconds his previous best to capture the bronze in the 200 free.

Freshman Smurthwaite finished seventh in the individual medley and ninth in the butterfly.

Bennett Delaney earned points for the Buffs in both the 200 free and 100 back. Kaiden Martin scored in the 50 and 100 free.

The Buffs also picked up valuable points from Michael Farris, John Marsing, Gage Kowalis, and Aiden Adams who scored on the medley relay as well as their individual events.

Kincaide Anderson, Parker Davis, Logan Moon, Alex Jensen, Zach Trussell, Robert Da Silva, and Karson Chlubna also made significant time drops in their season’s final meet.