Tooele Soccer – Buffaloes Strike Late To Defeat Cottonwood

Tooele, UT – The Tooele Buffalos have had a great start to region play and It continued on Friday night as they hit their home field as squared off with Cottonwood High School as they edged the Colts to stay unbeaten in the region with a 3-2 win.

It was a scoreless first half of play, but in the second half, Tooele had three different players hit the back of the net to gain the advantage for victory.

Casen Walker, Josef Runge, and Isaiah Blake were the three players to strike the back of the net for the Buffaloes.

UP NEXT: It will be in city clash as Tooele travels to Stansbury on Thursday, April 6 with game time scheduled for 5:30 as it will be the first of two matchups between the two Tooele county schools.