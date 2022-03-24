Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
March 24, 2022
Tooele soccer wins twice in two days

It was a strong second half for the Buffaloes against Bear River on Monday, and a strong first half against Cedar Valley on Wednesday, as Tooele notched two home victories.

The Buffs beat Bear River 4-1 on Monday thanks to three second-half goals after the game was tied 1-1 at intermission.

On Wednesday, Tooele scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the match and defeated Region 7 opponent Cedar Valley 3-1.

Senior forward Jozef Runge registered a hat trick in Monday’s game against the Bears and Trevor Hogan added a goal. Credited with assists were Hogan, Porter Peck, James Brenchley and Keaton Bozart.

Casen Walker got it started under four minutes against Cedar Valley when he scored from a feed from a corner kick.

Runge scored 14 minutes into the game on a penalty kick after the CVHS keeper committed a foul to make it 2-0 Buffaloes. 

Hogan then connected for a goal on a well placed strike from several yards out from the left side of the field to make it 3-0 at about the 17-minute mark

Runge was credited with two assists and Sawyer Ward assisted on one of the goals.

The Buffaloes travel to Vernal for a game against Uintah on Friday.

mwatson@tooeletranscript.com

 

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

