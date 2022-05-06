Tooele softball downs Stansbury 7-3

Tooele blasted two home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday to pull away from Stansbury and notch a 7-3 victory over the Stallions. Stansbury won the first game between the two teams 9-2 back on April 15.

Leading 1-0, Caitlyn Marshall ripped a solo shot over the left-center field fence to make it 2-0 for the Buffaloes. Kelsey Shields then reached on an error. With Shields at first and two outs, Olivia Pater blasted a pitch over the right-center wall for two RBIs and Tooele led 4-0 after four complete innings.

Pater ended up with four RBIs in the victory.

Allie Anderson was sharp from the circle for the Buffaloes. She pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 10.

Tooele scored its first run in the second inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Pater singled to right to bring home Baker for the first run of the game.

The Stallions finally broke the ice for a run in the fifth. Maylee Didericken doubled to right-center followed by an RBI single from Kesiah Philpot.

Leading 4-1, the Buffaloes widened the scoring gap in the fifth with three runs. Marshall singled through the infield followed by a single to right from Baylee Wrathall. With one out, Rose Kimball laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases. Pater knocked a sacrifice fly to right field for a run, and Ayden Fitch knocked a two-RBI single through the infield to give Tooele at 7-1 advantage after six innings.

Kesiah Philpot blasted a two-run homer for Stansbury in the bottom of the seventh with Tiara Jones aboard to make the final 7-3.

Tooele hosts Wasatch Monday, May 9 in a non-region game at 3:30 p.m. Stansbury will travel to Sky View for a game on Tuesday, May 10.

The final 5A softball RPI and tournament pairings will be released on Wednesday, May 11 at 9 a.m. First-round single-elimination games will be held Friday, May 13 with Regionals at home sites May 14-16.

The Stallions are near the top of Region 7 standings with a 9-3 record, Tooele is two games behind Stansbury at 7-5. Uintah (9-2) should win the region championship when it plays its final league game at Cottonwood (1-10) on Monday, May 10.