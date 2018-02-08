Tooele student’s video selected as national contest finalist

Zions Bank’s “Lights, Camera, Save!” local winner, Ryan Callister, a Tooele High School student, has been named a national finalist by the American Bankers Association Foundation.

Lights, Camera, Save! is an annual video contest that encourages teen participants to produce a short film that communicates the importance of sound money management.

Callister is one of five students selected to compete for several awards, including a $5,000 grand prize and a scholarship for a teacher at their school to attend the 2018 Jump$tart National Educator Conference. This year 158 banks hosted 174 contests in 45 states as a part of Lights, Camera, Save!

In addition to competing for cash awards, Callister’s video will be entered in the ABA Foundation’s “Savers’ Choice” social media contest. The contest, which runs from Feb. 7-14 on ABA’s Facebook page, will feature the top five Lights, Camera, Save! videos and allow viewers around the world to vote for their favorite entry.

The winner of the “Savers’ Choice” will receive a GoPro camera to encourage future filmmaking.

“All of us at Zions Bank are thrilled Ryan is being recognized for finding such a creative and effective way to share valuable savings lessons with his peers,” said Andrew Vera, assistant vice president and Tooele Zions Bank Financial Center manager. “We hope everyone in Tooele County will take a few minutes out of their day to support a local student and cast their vote for Ryan as the ‘Savers’ Choice.’”