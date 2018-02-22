Tooele students’ wish comes true with “Shrek, the Musical’

Production begins 8-show run Monday on Tooele High stage ♦

Christian Harvey finally gets his opportunity to play the part of Shrek in “Shrek, the Musical” on Tuesday night at the Tooele High School Auditorium.

The THS junior has plenty of experience on stage, and sometimes serves as co-director for Tooele High School Theatre productions, according to drama teacher Scott Henrie.

“He has dreamed of doing this show his whole life,” Henrie said. “The cartoon came out the year he was born in 2001.”

Harvey said he and his classmates have grown up singing the songs from the show and they understand why the animated film appealed to both children and adults.

“Contained within this silly story of an Ogre, are some extremely profound life lessons,” Harvey said. “Why shouldn’t we be proud of who we are despite how we look? Maybe this is why the story has stuck with so many of us high schoolers throughout our entire lives. This story holds a place in our hearts.”

The production runs Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday. The final show is Monday, March 5 for a total of eight shows.

Shrek will also be played by junior Michael Moya, who does a great job, Henrie said.

“Michael has sold a lot of tickets,” the director said.

“I continue to be proud of my tradition of double casting,” Henrie added. “I love both of my Shreks. They are both very understanding of their character and they are singing and dancing well. They are giving their character the respect he deserves.”

Henrie said Eden Legge, who plays Fiona, has done the choreography and it is extremely good.

“I’m so proud of her dance design and so pleased with how the cast is dancing,” he said.

“Our other Fiona, Emily Whitehouse, served as our music director,” Henrie said. “These songs are so hard and she has taught them well and the cast is doing great with their singing.”

Lily Gebs serves as the assistant music director.

Other leading characters include Jake Lemmon and Devin Oldroyd as Donkey, Simon Ignat and Skyler Tidwell as Lord Farquaad, and Elise Gray and Uriah Wilston as Dragon.

“It’s an adorable cast. The students own this show,” the director said. “I love the messages of the songs. The music and lyrics are some of my favorites of all the Broadway shows. I’m so glad the students talked me into doing this show.”

The musical is presented with permission of DreamWorks Theatricals through Music Theatre International.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, students and children. Children dressed in their favorite fairy tale character costumes get $1 off.

Tooele High School is located at 301 W. Vine Street, Tooele.