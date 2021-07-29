Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Jon Gossett, Life’s Worth Living Foundation president and board members Tracy and Amelia Gossett, Tahya Chadwick and Jackson Deeter, Tooele Swig. Tooele Swig donated $2,487 to the LIfe’s Worth Living Foundation from a local fundraiser at Swig.

July 29, 2021
Tooele Swig donates to local suicide awareness foundation

If you tried a “Do Gooder” at the Tooele Swig, you helped raise funds for suicide awareness, training, and prevention in Tooele County.

The Tooele Swig donated  $2,487 to the Life’s with Living Foundation, a Tooele County-based non-profit organization that addresses suicide related issues in the county.

If you pulled up to Swig back in February and ordered the Do Gooder — Mountain Dew with raspberry puree, fresh lime juice, pineapple and coconut cream — $1 of the cost of your drink went to Life’s Worth Living. Swig also donated $2 for each sticker purchase to the non-profit organization.

Once a quarter the Tooele Swig does a fundraiser and donates to a charity, according to Tahya Chadwick, Tooele Swig manager.

In February the fundraiser theme was “Share the Love.”

“We decided to give to the Life’s Worth Living Foundation because a lot of our team members’ friends and family have died by suicide,” Chadwick said.

Swig is holding another fundraiser on Thursday through Saturday with $1 of the sale of each Swig pop going to World Against Human Trafficking, according to Chadwick.

An October fundraiser called “Save the Cups,” is scheduled to support breast cancer awareness, she said.

 

