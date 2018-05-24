Tooele Tech adds software development program

Future software developers can now get their training at Tooele Technology College.

Tooele Tech launched a software development program in January, according to Bryan Scott, Tooele Tech’s software development instructor.

The software development program was added to Tooele Tech’s offerings because of a high demand for trained software developers, according to a May 15 new release from Tooele Tech.

“Utah’s burgeoning tech sector cannot seem to employ enough software developers. The information services sector is rapidly expanding and skilled developers are highly sought after,” reads the release.

The high demand and short supply of software developers mean competitive salaries. The average salary for software developers was $99,000 in 2015, according to the release.

Tooele Tech’s software development program was designed with the help of a local employer advisory committee, according to Scott.

The 1,200-hour program will graduate software developers with a well rounded background with the skills needed for employers along the Wasatch Front, or they may choose to work independently as a freelancer or contractor, or enter a computer science program at the university level, according to Scott.

Prior to coming on board at Tooele Tech, Scott served as the chief information officer for Beehive Broadband.

Scott’s most recent project at Beehive was the creation and deployment of Beehive’s streaming TV solution known as BEEtv, available to users on Beehive Broadband’s network and on select college campuses in Utah.

The software program at Tooele Tech covers front, back, and full-stack development, project management, user interfaces, user experience, cloud computing, DevOps, mobile development, basic game design and development, multimedia production, and computer science.

The program is open-entry and competency-based, which means students can start the program at any time and progress at their own pace.

Full-time students can complete the program in just under a year, while part-time students may complete it somewhere between 18 and 24 months, according to Scott.

The software development program and its courses are open to high-school-aged students and adults.

Along with the software development program, Tooele Tech also offers additional stand-alone courses in vendor-specific technologies from companies such as Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and VMware. Students are given the option of taking the associated industry certification tests upon completion of those courses.

For more information on the software development program, contact Scott by email at bscott@tooeletech.edu.