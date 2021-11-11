Tooele Tech announces 2022 student of the year

Departmental student of the year also recognized ♦

At their annual Champions Gala on Wednesday night, Tooele Technical College honored their five departmental students of the year and announced their top student of the year for the college.

The honor of student of the year for Tooele Technical College for 2022 went to Amy Rasmuson, a practical nursing program student.

After her first husband passed away several years ago, Rasmuson discovered that the medical assistant program at Tooele Technical College was a great fit for her. It was flexible, affordable, and close to home — all the things she was looking for as a single mother. She completed the clinical medical assistant program at Tooele Tech in 2018.

Rasmuson discovered that she had gained more than just the requisite knowledge and skills needed to work as a medical assistant. She had gained the confidence she needed in herself to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

Rasmuson enrolled at Utah State University to complete several prerequisite courses prior to enrolling in TTECH’s Practical Nursing program. Her current goal is to earn her BSN and work as a nurse in Tooele.

“Amy is a role model to her classmates in the practical nursing program and exhibits the qualities of an excellent student,” said Bryan Barton, TTECH nursing instructor. “She shows initiative and can often be found helping others in both the classroom and clinical settings. She values her education and takes an active approach in her learning. She isn’t afraid to ask questions to help her better understand the concepts being taught and is willing to put in the time and effort required in nursing school. Amy has overcome personal hardships in her life. She has used these hardships as stepping stones to be where she is today.”

Rasmuson is passionate about mental health and healthcare equity for all. She has been balancing her schoolwork with her home life where she is a newlywed wife of six months, a mother of two, a stepmother of five, and a cat mom of two.

“Because nursing school has taught me the importance of self-care, I still find time to read, garden, hike, and play games with my family,” she said.

The Student of the Year program was created in 2015 to highlight students at the technical colleges around the state. The students serve as ambassadors for the school and share their story and college experiences with community leaders, organizations and state legislators.

Each department at TTECH selects their department Students of the Year who are nominated by instructors. These five department nominees compete for the college student of the year.

The students who will represent TECH’s department areas for 2022 are Kami Gabbitas from Business and Information Technologies, Amy Rasmuson from Healthcare, Brian Banks from Manufacturing, Kortney Dipo from Service Industries- Cosmetology/Nails and Rachel Ortiz from Transportation.

The Department students of the year received $100, a crystal engraved award and a few other gifts. The college student of the year received an additional $1000, a plaque and will be serving as the main Tooele Tech student ambassador, however the college will also be highlighting all of the students of the year from each department throughout the year.

The students’ families, staff, faculty, board members and various community leaders were in attendance at the Gala.