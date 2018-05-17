Tooele Tech Celebrates 2018 Graduation

Ninety-eight students at Tooele Technical College received graduation certificates on May 10 during a commencement ceremony at the school that honored the graduates and their families.

The candidates had completed courses in either allied health; business, information or manufacturing technologies; and service or transportation industries.

Guest speakers included: Paul Hacking, TTC president; Alexandra Palmer, Tooele Tech Student of the Year; and Daniel Morris, graduate in welding technology. Keynote speaker was Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.