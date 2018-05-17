Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Nicole Ramirez waves as she walks in her graduation ceremony at Tooele Technical College. Ramirez received a certificate in pratical nursing.
  • Herbert Davila received a certicate in babering during the graduation ceremony.
  • Tooele Technical College President Paul Hacking speaks to graduates.
  • Kyra Chambers waits for the graduation ceremony to begin. Chambers earned a receptionist certificate in business technologies.

May 17, 2018
Tooele Tech Celebrates 2018 Graduation

Ninety-eight students at Tooele Technical College received graduation certificates on May 10 during a commencement ceremony at the school that honored the graduates and their families. 

The candidates had completed courses in either allied health; business, information or manufacturing technologies; and service or transportation industries. 

Guest speakers included: Paul Hacking, TTC president; Alexandra Palmer, Tooele Tech Student of the Year; and Daniel Morris, graduate in welding technology. Keynote speaker was Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. 

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte

