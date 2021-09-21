Tooele Tech Days fundraiser

Tooele Technical College held “Tooele Tech Days” on Saturday as a fundraiser for their scholarship fund.

The days’ events included a 5K run/walk, a car show with contests, and a smoked meat contest. Ron Baum played DJ and entertained the crowd with music. An open house and tours of Tooele Tech were available.

The winners of the contests are listed below.

Male 5K race winners: 1st place, Carter Day; 2nd place, Jon Griffith; 3rd place, Lincon Day.

Female 5K race winners: 1st place, Rosemarie Dangerfield; 2nd place, Lola Korth; 3rd place, Jenny Thomas.

Smoked Meat Winners: President’s Choice award: Mitch Christensen; People’s Choice Award: Boyd Atterberry. 1st place winners: Brisket: Boyd Atterberry; Pork: Boyd Atterberry; Ribs: Ryan Willden; Poultry: Boyd Atterberry. 2nd place winners: Brisket: Terryn Acker; Pork: Mitch Christensen; Ribs: Boyd Atterberry; Poultry: Misty Roberts. 3rd place winners: Brisket: Mitch Christensen; Pork: Steven Shepherd; Ribs: Brooke Rasmussen; Poultry: Keely Bishop.

Car Show winners: Best in show: Jay Ekins, 1949 Ford F-100 Pickup. President’s choice: Bill Larsen 1956 Ford F-100 Pickup. People’s Choice: Rob Bender 1955 Chevy 150 Gasser. Best Bike: Chris Sloan 1993 Harley Davidson Dyna wide glide. Best Resto Mod: Jaxon Quibell 1979 Ford F-250. Builders Choice: Ken & Audrey Frailey 1959 G.M.C. Pickup. Rat Rod: Jason Roger 1968 VW Ratbug. Survivor: Jeff Ekins 1935 Plymouth coupe.