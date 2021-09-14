Tooele Tech Days on Saturday

5k, car show, BBQ, music, food, and more ♦

Tooele Technical College will hold Tooele Tech Days ,their annual Scholarship Fundraiser, on Sept. 18, 2021.

Tooele Tech Days replaces the college’s annual ATV Roundup. According to Tooele Tech officials, Tooele Tech Days will have something for everyone.

The day will begin with a 5K run/walk to get the blood pumping. All proceeds from this race will go to Tooele Tech’s scholarship fund. The Tooele Kiwanis Club is helping Tooele Tech with organizing the race. Tooele City helped designate the race path and course.

A car show will begin at 3 p.m. in Tooele Tech’s parking lot. It will be free and open to the public. There will be three car show contests. The contests include: the loudest pipe, best of show and people’s choice. Even people that aren’t hardcore car enthusiasts will enjoy this car show, which will include automobiles from all over the state.

There will be a Dyno-Cage at the car show that people can load their car into that measures horsepower and speed. This machine allows drivers to take the car to top speed without a track.

To add to the Tooele Tech Days festivities, attendees are invited to sample the finest smoked meats in the county and help judge the competition by voting for their favorites. There will be four categories in the smoked meat competition including brisket, pork, ribs and poultry. The entries will be professionally judged in several categories and there will also be a people’s choice award. Judging begins at 5 p.m. with prizes including a Traeger Grill and products from Thermoworks and BBQ Pitstop.

Other food available at Tooele Tech Days will include more BBQ for people to sample as well as hot dogs, chips and drinks. There will be a DJ playing music and announcing the events as well as an open house at the campus with opportunities to tour the building and learn more about training at Tooele Tech.

This event is all made possible from donations of employers around the valley that partner with Tooele Tech.

“Tooele Tech Days is intended to do two things, raise money for the foundation and bring awareness to the public about the higher education and expert training offered at Tooele Technical College,” said Tooele Tech President Paul Hacking. “Our scholarships change lives and we want to continue to be able to change the lives of our students while providing them with quality education and training as they prepare to enter the workforce. We are proud to be an active member of this community and an asset to our students and industry. Please join us and get to know us better.”

The Tooele ATC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. This foundation provides scholarships to students of Tooele Technical College.

The foundation seeks financial donations and gifts of equipment and supplies that are used directly for the support of students and improvements of the college. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations partner with the Foundation to assist in advancing the mission of Tooele Technical College.

Tooele Tech serves adult and secondary students throughout the county and beyond. Students benefit from scholarships to help them pay for their training, fees and books associated with their certificate programs. Training from Tooele Tech allows students to train in their chosen industry, finish quickly, and enter the workforce.